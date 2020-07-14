All apartments in Valparaiso
Find more places like Hills Of Aberdeen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valparaiso, IN
/
Hills Of Aberdeen
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Hills Of Aberdeen

Open Now until 6pm
247 Marcliffe Dr · (219) 809-6023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Valparaiso
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

247 Marcliffe Dr, Valparaiso, IN 46385

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 236-08 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 902 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hills Of Aberdeen.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
The Hills of Aberdeen Apartment community is nestled within the golf course of the prestigious Aberdeen development, providing as close to a private home as apartment living can offer. Our unique community layout features numerous floor plans for 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms apartment homes. Each design offers direct private home entries, abundant windows, ample walk-in closets, ceiling fans and more! To complement your new lifestyle with us, a sparkling swimming pool, hot tub, and complete 24-hour cardio weight training centers are available. Our onsite management and maintenance staff provide award-winning service and our 24-hour emergency maintenance is also available to assist you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: From $300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Attached Garage, Assigned parking spots for the units that do not have an attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hills Of Aberdeen have any available units?
Hills Of Aberdeen has a unit available for $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Hills Of Aberdeen have?
Some of Hills Of Aberdeen's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hills Of Aberdeen currently offering any rent specials?
Hills Of Aberdeen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hills Of Aberdeen pet-friendly?
Yes, Hills Of Aberdeen is pet friendly.
Does Hills Of Aberdeen offer parking?
Yes, Hills Of Aberdeen offers parking.
Does Hills Of Aberdeen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hills Of Aberdeen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hills Of Aberdeen have a pool?
Yes, Hills Of Aberdeen has a pool.
Does Hills Of Aberdeen have accessible units?
No, Hills Of Aberdeen does not have accessible units.
Does Hills Of Aberdeen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hills Of Aberdeen has units with dishwashers.
Does Hills Of Aberdeen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hills Of Aberdeen has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Hills Of Aberdeen?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso
2810 Winchester Dr
Valparaiso, IN 46383

Similar Pages

Valparaiso 2 BedroomsValparaiso Apartments with Parking
Valparaiso Dog Friendly Apartments
Valparaiso Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILSouth Bend, INOrland Park, ILHammond, INCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INMichigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INRiverdale, IL
Dolton, ILRichton Park, ILPlymouth, INCalumet Park, ILPark Forest, ILHighland, INHazel Crest, ILGriffith, INLansing, ILMidlothian, ILHarvey, IL
Lakes of the Four Seasons, INBlue Island, ILCountry Club Hills, ILEvergreen Park, ILGlenwood, ILMatteson, ILOak Lawn, ILOak Forest, ILChicago Ridge, ILAlsip, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Valparaiso UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity