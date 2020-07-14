Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included carpet garbage disposal oven recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse e-payments internet access

The Hills of Aberdeen Apartment community is nestled within the golf course of the prestigious Aberdeen development, providing as close to a private home as apartment living can offer. Our unique community layout features numerous floor plans for 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms apartment homes. Each design offers direct private home entries, abundant windows, ample walk-in closets, ceiling fans and more! To complement your new lifestyle with us, a sparkling swimming pool, hot tub, and complete 24-hour cardio weight training centers are available. Our onsite management and maintenance staff provide award-winning service and our 24-hour emergency maintenance is also available to assist you.