503 Morgan Boulevard - 2.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 1 bath half duplex unit with unfinished basement. Central A/C. utilities are all paid by tenant. Pets allowed.



Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. First month's rent and security deposit due before occupancy. All adult applicants over 18 who will be living in the home will be subject to a $25 rental application fee. This fee will cover the background and credit checks necessary for consideration. No Section 8. Household pets allowed with proof of vaccination records. Some dog breeds may require additional tenant renters insurance which lists animal. For additional information view our video walk through tour. Contact us via email at info@premier219.com or visit our website at www.premier219.com to fill out an application.