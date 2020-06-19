All apartments in Valparaiso
503 Morgan Boulevard - 2.
Home
/
Valparaiso, IN
/
503 Morgan Boulevard - 2
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:25 AM

503 Morgan Boulevard - 2

503 Morgan Boulevard · (219) 318-1917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 Morgan Boulevard, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath half duplex unit with unfinished basement. Central A/C. utilities are all paid by tenant. Pets allowed.

Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. First month's rent and security deposit due before occupancy. All adult applicants over 18 who will be living in the home will be subject to a $25 rental application fee. This fee will cover the background and credit checks necessary for consideration. No Section 8. Household pets allowed with proof of vaccination records. Some dog breeds may require additional tenant renters insurance which lists animal. For additional information view our video walk through tour. Contact us via email at info@premier219.com or visit our website at www.premier219.com to fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 have any available units?
503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valparaiso, IN.
What amenities does 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 have?
Some of 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 offer parking?
No, 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 have a pool?
No, 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 have accessible units?
No, 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 503 Morgan Boulevard - 2 has units with air conditioning.

