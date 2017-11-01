2117 Yorktowne Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso - Very nice 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso. Located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and all you could need!! All appliances included!! Stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. New windows installed this year and new carpet installed!! Security same as first months rent. Mowing and snow removal included so it's maintenance free!! No pets. This one won't last so set up a viewing now!!



(RLNE3746236)