Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:13 AM

2117 Yorktowne Drive

2117 Yorktowne Drive · (219) 973-5414
Location

2117 Yorktowne Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2117 Yorktowne Drive · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso - Very nice 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso. Located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and all you could need!! All appliances included!! Stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. New windows installed this year and new carpet installed!! Security same as first months rent. Mowing and snow removal included so it's maintenance free!! No pets. This one won't last so set up a viewing now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Yorktowne Drive have any available units?
2117 Yorktowne Drive has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2117 Yorktowne Drive have?
Some of 2117 Yorktowne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Yorktowne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Yorktowne Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Yorktowne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Yorktowne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valparaiso.
Does 2117 Yorktowne Drive offer parking?
No, 2117 Yorktowne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2117 Yorktowne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 Yorktowne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Yorktowne Drive have a pool?
No, 2117 Yorktowne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Yorktowne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2117 Yorktowne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Yorktowne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 Yorktowne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2117 Yorktowne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2117 Yorktowne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
