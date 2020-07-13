Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access package receiving pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Hartwick Apartments is an attractive and affordable community in Tipton, IN. With amenities that you deserve, at a price that you love, we are sure that you will enjoy living at Hartwick Apartments. Our studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are equipped with large closets, washer/dryer hookup, appliances, and a pet-friendly policy.



In addition to apartment amenities, our community has a site advantage. Located in Tipton IN, Hartwick Apartments is just a few blocks from downtown giving you unparalleled access to all that Tipton has to offer. We are also conveniently located near several dining, and shopping options. If you have found your home at Hartwick Apartments contact our friendly staff to schedule a personal tour. Thank you for choosing Hartwick Apartments, we look forward to welcoming you into your new home!