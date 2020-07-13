All apartments in Tipton
Hartwick Apartments
Hartwick Apartments

20 Hartwick Drive · (765) 300-4946
Location

20 Hartwick Drive, Tipton, IN 46072

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 66 · Avail. Aug 14

$581

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 13 · Avail. Aug 14

$581

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Hartwick Apartments is an attractive and affordable community in Tipton, IN. With amenities that you deserve, at a price that you love, we are sure that you will enjoy living at Hartwick Apartments. Our studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are equipped with large closets, washer/dryer hookup, appliances, and a pet-friendly policy.

In addition to apartment amenities, our community has a site advantage. Located in Tipton IN, Hartwick Apartments is just a few blocks from downtown giving you unparalleled access to all that Tipton has to offer. We are also conveniently located near several dining, and shopping options. If you have found your home at Hartwick Apartments contact our friendly staff to schedule a personal tour. Thank you for choosing Hartwick Apartments, we look forward to welcoming you into your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 to one month dep. criteria
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive pets allowed, 25 pounds
Parking Details: Covered lot. 2 cars per home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hartwick Apartments have any available units?
Hartwick Apartments has 2 units available starting at $581 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hartwick Apartments have?
Some of Hartwick Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hartwick Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hartwick Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hartwick Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hartwick Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hartwick Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hartwick Apartments offers parking.
Does Hartwick Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hartwick Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hartwick Apartments have a pool?
No, Hartwick Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hartwick Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Hartwick Apartments has accessible units.
Does Hartwick Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Hartwick Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Hartwick Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hartwick Apartments has units with air conditioning.
