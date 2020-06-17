All apartments in Tippecanoe County
Find more places like 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tippecanoe County, IN
/
4510 West Wagonwheel Trail
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

4510 West Wagonwheel Trail

4510 West Wagonwheel Trail · (765) 838-8840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4510 West Wagonwheel Trail, Tippecanoe County, IN 47909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Southside Home New Fully Remodeled 3bd/1bth - Charming newly renovated 3 bed 1 bath ranch style home located on the southside of Lafayette. This home has brand new siding, new floors, and washer dryer hook ups. The Kitchen is updated with brand new cabinets and all new stainless steel appliances. Central Heat and Central Air. Pet Friendly. Large fenced in back yard and 1 car attached garage. This house is a must see in person. New tenant will pay all utilities gas, electric, water, trash, sewer etc.

(RLNE4618786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail have any available units?
4510 West Wagonwheel Trail has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail have?
Some of 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4510 West Wagonwheel Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail offers parking.
Does 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail have a pool?
No, 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail have accessible units?
No, 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4510 West Wagonwheel Trail?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln
Lafayette, IN 47905
Trailside Flats Apartments
90 Country Squire Ct
West Lafayette, IN 47906
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Bradford Place
3224 S 9th St
Lafayette, IN 47909

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, IN
Terre Haute, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INTipton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity