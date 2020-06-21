All apartments in Terre Haute
Find more places like 624 S Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Terre Haute, IN
/
624 S Center
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

624 S Center

624 South Center Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Terre Haute
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

624 South Center Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Farrington's Grove

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in a duplex. Updated kitchen, bathrooms, wiring, plumbing, HVAC, and more! Large living area with 1/2 bath on main level and full bathroom upstairs.

Rent: $625.00

Deposit: $625.00

Application fee $35.00

Credit and Criminal background check required!

No pets!

Renters insurance required!

Tenant pays electric and gas.

Landlord pays water and sewage.

Call today to schedule a showing!

View our available properties at www.completelandlordsolutions.com

Complete Landlord Solutions
1400 Wabash Ave
Terre Haute, Indiana 47807
(812)-645-2511

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 S Center have any available units?
624 S Center doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terre Haute, IN.
What amenities does 624 S Center have?
Some of 624 S Center's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 S Center currently offering any rent specials?
624 S Center isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 S Center pet-friendly?
No, 624 S Center is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terre Haute.
Does 624 S Center offer parking?
No, 624 S Center does not offer parking.
Does 624 S Center have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 S Center does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 S Center have a pool?
No, 624 S Center does not have a pool.
Does 624 S Center have accessible units?
No, 624 S Center does not have accessible units.
Does 624 S Center have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 S Center does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 S Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 624 S Center has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Trail Apartments
4201 Locust St
Terre Haute, IN 47803
Sycamore Terrace
100 Antioch Cir E
Terre Haute, IN 47803

Similar Pages

Terre Haute 2 BedroomsTerre Haute 3 Bedrooms
Terre Haute Apartments with ParkingTerre Haute Dog Friendly Apartments
Terre Haute Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCharleston, IL
Ellettsville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Indiana University-Bloomington