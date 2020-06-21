624 S Center

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in a duplex. Updated kitchen, bathrooms, wiring, plumbing, HVAC, and more! Large living area with 1/2 bath on main level and full bathroom upstairs.
Rent: $625.00
Deposit: $625.00
Application fee $35.00
Credit and Criminal background check required!
No pets!
Renters insurance required!
Tenant pays electric and gas.
Landlord pays water and sewage.
Call today to schedule a showing!
View our available properties at www.completelandlordsolutions.com
Complete Landlord Solutions
1400 Wabash Ave
Terre Haute, Indiana 47807
(812)-645-2511