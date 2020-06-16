518 South 5th Street - C

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Attention Students!!! 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment located 5 blocks south of the ISU campus. All new central A/C and Heat! This unit offer a large bedroom with plenty of closet space. Also this unit features updated kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom.



Tenant pays Electric, Water, and Sewage.



Security Deposit: $475.00



Rent: $475.00



$35.00 Application fee.



Renters insurance required!!



Criminal, credit, and eviction history background check will be conducted.



No pets!



Visit www.completelandlordsolutions.com for information on all of our available rentals.



Complete Landlord Solutions

1400 Wabash Ave

Terre Haute, IN 47807

(812) 561-1760



"Your leader in Terre Haute, Indiana Property Management"