Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

518 South 5th Street - C

518 South 5th Street · (812) 561-1760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

518 South 5th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Farrington's Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Attention Students!!! 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment located 5 blocks south of the ISU campus. All new central A/C and Heat! This unit offer a large bedroom with plenty of closet space. Also this unit features updated kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom.

Tenant pays Electric, Water, and Sewage.

Security Deposit: $475.00

Rent: $475.00

$35.00 Application fee.

Renters insurance required!!

Criminal, credit, and eviction history background check will be conducted.

No pets!

Visit www.completelandlordsolutions.com for information on all of our available rentals.

Complete Landlord Solutions
1400 Wabash Ave
Terre Haute, IN 47807
(812) 561-1760

"Your leader in Terre Haute, Indiana Property Management"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 South 5th Street - C have any available units?
518 South 5th Street - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terre Haute, IN.
What amenities does 518 South 5th Street - C have?
Some of 518 South 5th Street - C's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 South 5th Street - C currently offering any rent specials?
518 South 5th Street - C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 South 5th Street - C pet-friendly?
No, 518 South 5th Street - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terre Haute.
Does 518 South 5th Street - C offer parking?
No, 518 South 5th Street - C does not offer parking.
Does 518 South 5th Street - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 South 5th Street - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 South 5th Street - C have a pool?
No, 518 South 5th Street - C does not have a pool.
Does 518 South 5th Street - C have accessible units?
No, 518 South 5th Street - C does not have accessible units.
Does 518 South 5th Street - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 South 5th Street - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 South 5th Street - C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 518 South 5th Street - C has units with air conditioning.
