Terre Haute, IN
410 South 29th Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:41 PM

410 South 29th Street

410 South 29th Street · (812) 710-4252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

410 South 29th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47803
Devaney

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1030 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom Townhome
1 1/2 Baths
Dining Area
Central Air
Private Patio
Onsite laundry
Water & Sewer Included
Tenant pays Electric

No Pets & No Smoking

3 Ways to View This Property

1. Check out keys at our office – M-F, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, at 601 Ohio St. Terre Haute, IN 47807. You will need a picture ID.
2. Email your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com or text information to 812-269-6780. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.
3. Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Newlin-Miller Realtors
601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
812-234-3746
For more information visit our website bnmrentals.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $775, Available 5/18/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 South 29th Street have any available units?
410 South 29th Street has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 410 South 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 South 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 South 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 410 South 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terre Haute.
Does 410 South 29th Street offer parking?
No, 410 South 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 410 South 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 South 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 South 29th Street have a pool?
No, 410 South 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 South 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 410 South 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 South 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 South 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 South 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 South 29th Street has units with air conditioning.
