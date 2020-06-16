410 South 29th Street

Amenities
2 Bedroom Townhome
1 1/2 Baths
Dining Area
Central Air
Private Patio
Onsite laundry
Water & Sewer Included
Tenant pays Electric
No Pets & No Smoking
3 Ways to View This Property
1. Check out keys at our office – M-F, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, at 601 Ohio St. Terre Haute, IN 47807. You will need a picture ID.
2. Email your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com or text information to 812-269-6780. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.
3. Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Newlin-Miller Realtors
601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
812-234-3746
For more information visit our website bnmrentals.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $775, Available 5/18/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.