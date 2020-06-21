All apartments in Terre Haute
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

2704 Sidenbender Rd

2704 Sidenbender Road · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Sidenbender Road, Terre Haute, IN 47802
Sugar Grove - Indian Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
1 Bedroom Apartment
Located in a Pet-Friendly Community
Handicapped accessible available
Wood Floors
Stove, refrigerator, disposal, washer/dryer hookups
Total Electric
Central Air
Dog walking Path

Tenant pays electric, water and sewer
No Smoking

Pets allowed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month. (30 lb Weight Restriction, 2 Pet Limit)

3 Ways to View This Property

1. Check out keys at our office – M-F, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, at 601 Ohio St. Terre Haute, IN 47807. You will need a picture ID.
2. Email your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com or text information to 812-777-8939. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.
3. Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Newlin-Miller Realtors
601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
812-234-3746
For more information visit our website bnmrentals.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $695, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Sidenbender Rd have any available units?
2704 Sidenbender Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terre Haute, IN.
What amenities does 2704 Sidenbender Rd have?
Some of 2704 Sidenbender Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Sidenbender Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Sidenbender Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Sidenbender Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 Sidenbender Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2704 Sidenbender Rd offer parking?
No, 2704 Sidenbender Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2704 Sidenbender Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Sidenbender Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Sidenbender Rd have a pool?
No, 2704 Sidenbender Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Sidenbender Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 2704 Sidenbender Rd has accessible units.
Does 2704 Sidenbender Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Sidenbender Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 Sidenbender Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2704 Sidenbender Rd has units with air conditioning.
