2704 Sidenbender Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

1 Bedroom Apartment

Located in a Pet-Friendly Community

Handicapped accessible available

Wood Floors

Stove, refrigerator, disposal, washer/dryer hookups

Total Electric

Central Air

Dog walking Path



Tenant pays electric, water and sewer

No Smoking



Pets allowed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month. (30 lb Weight Restriction, 2 Pet Limit)



3 Ways to View This Property



1. Check out keys at our office – M-F, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, at 601 Ohio St. Terre Haute, IN 47807. You will need a picture ID.

2. Email your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com or text information to 812-777-8939. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.

3. Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.



Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Newlin-Miller Realtors

601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807

812-234-3746

For more information visit our website bnmrentals.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $695, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.