Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

17 1/2 N 14th

17 1/2 N 14th St · (812) 561-1760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 1/2 N 14th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Liberty Avenue

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Loft style fully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom non-smoking apartment on the second floor. Located downtown near shops and restaurants. Only 5 blocks from ISU! This apartment features new appliances, kitchen cabinets, counter tops, vanities, light fixtures and wood flooring.

Tenant pays electric only!!!

Rent: $575.00

Deposit: $575.00

Credit and criminal background check required!

$35 application fee.

Renters insurance required!

No pets!

12 month lease.

No smoking apartment!

View all of our available properties at www.completelandlordsolutions.com

Complete Landlord Solutions
1400 Wabash Ave
Terre Haute, In 47805
(812)-645-2511

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 1/2 N 14th have any available units?
17 1/2 N 14th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terre Haute, IN.
What amenities does 17 1/2 N 14th have?
Some of 17 1/2 N 14th's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 1/2 N 14th currently offering any rent specials?
17 1/2 N 14th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 1/2 N 14th pet-friendly?
No, 17 1/2 N 14th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terre Haute.
Does 17 1/2 N 14th offer parking?
No, 17 1/2 N 14th does not offer parking.
Does 17 1/2 N 14th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 1/2 N 14th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 1/2 N 14th have a pool?
No, 17 1/2 N 14th does not have a pool.
Does 17 1/2 N 14th have accessible units?
No, 17 1/2 N 14th does not have accessible units.
Does 17 1/2 N 14th have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 1/2 N 14th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 1/2 N 14th have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 1/2 N 14th has units with air conditioning.
