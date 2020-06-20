All apartments in Terre Haute
Find more places like 1649 5th Ave A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Terre Haute, IN
/
1649 5th Ave A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1649 5th Ave A

1649 5th Avenue · (727) 291-8088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Terre Haute
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1649 5th Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47807
The Avenues

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$409

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$409 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 286228

1649 5th Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47807
3 beds 1 bath 1,339 sq ft Lot size 4,791

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$409.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $39,124
This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 3 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286228
Property Id 286228

(RLNE5800873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 5th Ave A have any available units?
1649 5th Ave A has a unit available for $409 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1649 5th Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
1649 5th Ave A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 5th Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1649 5th Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 1649 5th Ave A offer parking?
No, 1649 5th Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 1649 5th Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1649 5th Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 5th Ave A have a pool?
No, 1649 5th Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 1649 5th Ave A have accessible units?
No, 1649 5th Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 5th Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1649 5th Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1649 5th Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1649 5th Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1649 5th Ave A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sycamore Terrace
100 Antioch Cir E
Terre Haute, IN 47803
Heritage Trail Apartments
4201 Locust St
Terre Haute, IN 47803

Similar Pages

Terre Haute 2 BedroomsTerre Haute 3 Bedrooms
Terre Haute Apartments with ParkingTerre Haute Dog Friendly Apartments
Terre Haute Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCharleston, IL
Ellettsville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Indiana University-Bloomington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity