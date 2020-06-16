All apartments in Terre Haute
1433 South 9th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

1433 South 9th Street

1433 South 9th Street · (812) 561-1760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1433 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47802
South 13th Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house!! Large eat-in kitchen, dining room, large second-floor storage area, basement, and 2 car detached garage.

Rent 825.00 Deposit 825.00

Tenant pays Electric, Water, and Sewage.

Application fee $25.00

12 month lease!

Credit and criminal background check required!!

Pets negotiable!
Renters insurance required.

Check out all of our available properties at www.completelandlordsolutions.com

Complete Landlord Solutions
1400 Wabash Ave
Terre Haute, In. 47807
(812) 561-1760

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 South 9th Street have any available units?
1433 South 9th Street has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1433 South 9th Street have?
Some of 1433 South 9th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 South 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1433 South 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 South 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 South 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1433 South 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1433 South 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 1433 South 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 South 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 South 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1433 South 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1433 South 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1433 South 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 South 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 South 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 South 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1433 South 9th Street has units with air conditioning.
