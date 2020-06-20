All apartments in Terre Haute
1423/1425 Ohio - 1423
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1423/1425 Ohio - 1423

1423 Ohio Street · (812) 561-1760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1423 Ohio Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Ohio Street - Davis Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Comfortable, roomy duplex with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Recent improvements include newly painted throughout, newer appliances, light fixtures. Nicely carpeted stairway and upstairs bedrooms.

Rent: $700.00

Deposit: $700.00

Tenant pays: Electric and Gas,

Owner Pays: Water and Sewer.

$35.00 application fee!

Credit, criminal, and eviction background check required.

12 month lease.

Renters insurance required.

Visit www.completelandlordsolutions.com for all of our available properties.

Complete Landlord Solutions
1400 Wabash Ave
Terre Haute, IN 47807
(812) 645-2511

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 have any available units?
1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 have?
Some of 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 currently offering any rent specials?
1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 pet-friendly?
No, 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terre Haute.
Does 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 offer parking?
No, 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 does not offer parking.
Does 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 have a pool?
No, 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 does not have a pool.
Does 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 have accessible units?
No, 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 does not have accessible units.
Does 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1423/1425 Ohio - 1423 has units with air conditioning.
