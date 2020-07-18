1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access new construction

If you are looking for luxury downtown living, your search can stop here. Complete Landlord Solutions is now taking applications for their recently revitalized historic 1400 Wabash Location. The Meyers building consists of four non-smoking 2 bedroom 1 bath units that have been remodeled with all new state of the art materials, mechanicals, and appliances.



Location, Location, Location! When living in the Myers building you will be within walking distance to Indiana State University, Union Hospital, downtown nightlife, unique dining establishments, the beautiful Curtis Gilbert Park, and so much more!



When living in the Myers building you will be able to enjoy the following:



-New construction with a vintage taste in materials, within the bones of a historic building exterior.



-All new plumbing, wiring, cable and internet lines, roof, windows, HVAC, and more!



-Enjoy 5 star rated floor coverings which include 100% vinyl vintage wood planks in the hallway and dining room areas.



-Frigidaire appliances which include the range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stacked washer and dryer units.



-Fully lit common area 24/7.



-Tenant pays for electric, cable, and internet.



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters Insurance required!



No smoking allowed!



Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/KBG2TAZbJqA



If you are looking for downtown living, feel free to give Complete Landlord Solutions a call today to schedule your private viewing.



For more information of other properties available, please visit www.completelandlordsolutions.com



Complete Landlord Solutions

1400 Wabash Avenue

Terre Haute, Indiana 47807

(812) 645-2511