Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:10 AM

1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments

1400 Wabash Avenue · (812) 561-1760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Liberty Avenue

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
new construction
If you are looking for luxury downtown living, your search can stop here. Complete Landlord Solutions is now taking applications for their recently revitalized historic 1400 Wabash Location. The Meyers building consists of four non-smoking 2 bedroom 1 bath units that have been remodeled with all new state of the art materials, mechanicals, and appliances.

Location, Location, Location! When living in the Myers building you will be within walking distance to Indiana State University, Union Hospital, downtown nightlife, unique dining establishments, the beautiful Curtis Gilbert Park, and so much more!

When living in the Myers building you will be able to enjoy the following:

-New construction with a vintage taste in materials, within the bones of a historic building exterior.

-All new plumbing, wiring, cable and internet lines, roof, windows, HVAC, and more!

-Enjoy 5 star rated floor coverings which include 100% vinyl vintage wood planks in the hallway and dining room areas.

-Frigidaire appliances which include the range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stacked washer and dryer units.

-Fully lit common area 24/7.

-Tenant pays for electric, cable, and internet.

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters Insurance required!

No smoking allowed!

Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/KBG2TAZbJqA

If you are looking for downtown living, feel free to give Complete Landlord Solutions a call today to schedule your private viewing.

For more information of other properties available, please visit www.completelandlordsolutions.com

Complete Landlord Solutions
1400 Wabash Avenue
Terre Haute, Indiana 47807
(812) 645-2511

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments have any available units?
1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terre Haute, IN.
What amenities does 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments have?
Some of 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terre Haute.
Does 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments offer parking?
No, 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments have a pool?
No, 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1400 Wabash Avenue - B, Myers Building Apartments has units with air conditioning.
