Home
/
Terre Haute, IN
/
1308 S 19th
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1308 S 19th

1308 South 19th Street · (812) 561-1760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1308 South 19th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47803
Devaney

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house! This home feature lots of kitchen cabinets, dining room with nice built-ins, covered front porch and washer/dryer hook-ups in basement.

$35 application fee.

Credit and criminal background check is required.

Pets negotiable!

Rent: $575.00

Deposit: $575.00

Tenant pays electric, gas, water and sewage.

Call today to schedule a showing!

Complete Landlord Solutions
1400 Wabash Ave
Terre Haute, In. 47807
(812)-645-2511

Visit www.completelandlordsolutions.com for all available properties!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 S 19th have any available units?
1308 S 19th has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1308 S 19th have?
Some of 1308 S 19th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 S 19th currently offering any rent specials?
1308 S 19th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 S 19th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 S 19th is pet friendly.
Does 1308 S 19th offer parking?
No, 1308 S 19th does not offer parking.
Does 1308 S 19th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 S 19th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 S 19th have a pool?
No, 1308 S 19th does not have a pool.
Does 1308 S 19th have accessible units?
No, 1308 S 19th does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 S 19th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 S 19th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 S 19th have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1308 S 19th has units with air conditioning.
