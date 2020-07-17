1204 S 25th St.

Amenities
Lot/ Land w/ Rent For $100 a month - Lot/Land in Vigo County Owner financing available w/ $100 a month.
Perfect to build on and a Great view, great location, great opportunity!. You will be the deeded owner. Or Make me an offer!!! Call me.Asking For Sale $10,000
Lot/Land to build On OR use as a parking lot.. is located in Vigo County, IN. This is a lot in Vigo County 5,662 sq. ft / 0.13 acres.
We welcome agents, we pay 3% and we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down.
Call for details today!Blaine 512-975-9238
Open to all Offers! (Discounts for Cash Offers)
(RLNE2746543)