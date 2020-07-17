All apartments in Terre Haute
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

1204 S 25th St.

1204 South 25th Street · (512) 494-1111
Location

1204 South 25th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47803
Devaney

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Lot/ Land w/ Rent For $100 a month - Lot/Land in Vigo County Owner financing available w/ $100 a month.

Perfect to build on and a Great view, great location, great opportunity!. You will be the deeded owner. Or Make me an offer!!! Call me.Asking For Sale $10,000

Lot/Land to build On OR use as a parking lot.. is located in Vigo County, IN. This is a lot in Vigo County 5,662 sq. ft / 0.13 acres.

We welcome agents, we pay 3% and we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down.

Call for details today!Blaine 512-975-9238

Open to all Offers! (Discounts for Cash Offers)

(RLNE2746543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 S 25th St. have any available units?
1204 S 25th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terre Haute, IN.
Is 1204 S 25th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1204 S 25th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 S 25th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1204 S 25th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terre Haute.
Does 1204 S 25th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1204 S 25th St. offers parking.
Does 1204 S 25th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 S 25th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 S 25th St. have a pool?
No, 1204 S 25th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1204 S 25th St. have accessible units?
No, 1204 S 25th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 S 25th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 S 25th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 S 25th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 S 25th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
