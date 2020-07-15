All apartments in St. Joseph County
Irish Flats
Irish Flats

18490 Dunn Rd · (574) 355-8779
Location

18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN 46637

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom-1

$1,140

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom-1

$935

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 813 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom-1

$915

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1138 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Irish Flats.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
guest parking
key fob access
roommate matching
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury one, two, and three-bedroom student and grad student apartments for rent next door to the University of Notre Dame! Walk to campus, restaurants, athletic fields, the grocery store, Rolf's Rec Center - anywhere you need to be. Our apartments feature open floorplans, free 50″ flat panel TV's and wi-fi, private bathrooms for all bedrooms, kitchens with bar seating and stainless steel appliances, huge closets, and so much more! Check out all of our amenities. Irish Flats residents come home to awesome community amenities like our fitness center, sand volleyball court, clubhouse lounge, and BBQ grills. Don't miss your opportunity to live so close to the University of Notre Dame - right next door! Call or apply today, we'd love to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $350 per applicant
Deposit: $2 month's rent if no qualifying guarantor
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot. Surface lot, assigned: $200/month.
Storage Details: Bike Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Irish Flats have any available units?
Irish Flats offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,140, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $935, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $915. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Irish Flats have?
Some of Irish Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Irish Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Irish Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Irish Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Irish Flats is pet friendly.
Does Irish Flats offer parking?
Yes, Irish Flats offers parking.
Does Irish Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Irish Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Irish Flats have a pool?
No, Irish Flats does not have a pool.
Does Irish Flats have accessible units?
No, Irish Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Irish Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Irish Flats has units with dishwashers.
Does Irish Flats have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Irish Flats has units with air conditioning.
