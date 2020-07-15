Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage internet access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly guest parking key fob access roommate matching

Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury one, two, and three-bedroom student and grad student apartments for rent next door to the University of Notre Dame! Walk to campus, restaurants, athletic fields, the grocery store, Rolf's Rec Center - anywhere you need to be. Our apartments feature open floorplans, free 50″ flat panel TV's and wi-fi, private bathrooms for all bedrooms, kitchens with bar seating and stainless steel appliances, huge closets, and so much more! Check out all of our amenities. Irish Flats residents come home to awesome community amenities like our fitness center, sand volleyball court, clubhouse lounge, and BBQ grills. Don't miss your opportunity to live so close to the University of Notre Dame - right next door! Call or apply today, we'd love to meet you!