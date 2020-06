Amenities

Two bedroom one bathroom for sale with financing. Available now! New paint and flooring in this home. Quiet park with no neighbors in front of your home. Approved pets are allowed. Monthly payment of $538.41. Move in price of $1200. Monthly price includes trailer payment, lot rent and water/sewer. Interested parties must bring home three time the monthly payment in verifiable income, no recent evictions and pass background check.