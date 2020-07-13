Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry playground pool parking 24hr maintenance

Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack, and offer such amenities as a four-star school district, professional football and basketball teams, a lively downtown, a network of universities, a vibrant cultural scene and beautiful parks. Stroll through the landscaped grounds of our pet-friendly community, play on one of our playgrounds, or relax by the beautiful pool. Our apartment homes offer upgraded finishes such as granite-style countertops. Choose between our one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments, or a two-bedroom townhome. New cabinets, new appliances, new lighting, and new carpet and flooring are all part of the style and function you will enjoy in your new apartment home. The Legend at Speedway offers the perfect balance of cosmopolitan style and small-town charm.