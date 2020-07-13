All apartments in Speedway
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

The Legend at Speedway

2202 Fair Oaks Dr · (317) 699-8406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN 46224
Speedway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit SU-2110A · Avail. Sep 1

$688

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Unit LY-2128B · Avail. Aug 5

$688

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Unit 22-5609C · Avail. Aug 5

$688

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22-5603B · Avail. Aug 11

$749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 22-5401C · Avail. Aug 5

$749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit FO-2110A · Avail. Aug 25

$749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 65+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Legend at Speedway.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
parking
24hr maintenance
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack, and offer such amenities as a four-star school district, professional football and basketball teams, a lively downtown, a network of universities, a vibrant cultural scene and beautiful parks. Stroll through the landscaped grounds of our pet-friendly community, play on one of our playgrounds, or relax by the beautiful pool. Our apartment homes offer upgraded finishes such as granite-style countertops. Choose between our one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments, or a two-bedroom townhome. New cabinets, new appliances, new lighting, and new carpet and flooring are all part of the style and function you will enjoy in your new apartment home. The Legend at Speedway offers the perfect balance of cosmopolitan style and small-town charm.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1,6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Max weight 50 lbs each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: 1 space provided ;additional space needs pre-approval.
Storage Details: Patio storage available in select units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Legend at Speedway have any available units?
The Legend at Speedway has 88 units available starting at $688 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Legend at Speedway have?
Some of The Legend at Speedway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Legend at Speedway currently offering any rent specials?
The Legend at Speedway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Legend at Speedway pet-friendly?
Yes, The Legend at Speedway is pet friendly.
Does The Legend at Speedway offer parking?
Yes, The Legend at Speedway offers parking.
Does The Legend at Speedway have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Legend at Speedway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Legend at Speedway have a pool?
Yes, The Legend at Speedway has a pool.
Does The Legend at Speedway have accessible units?
No, The Legend at Speedway does not have accessible units.
Does The Legend at Speedway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Legend at Speedway has units with dishwashers.
Does The Legend at Speedway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Legend at Speedway has units with air conditioning.

