5004 West 14th Street

5004 West 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5004 West 14th Street, Speedway, IN 46224
Speedway

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 bed PLUS den can easily be used as second bedroom! No pets. No section 8. Utilities are IPL and Citizens gas. Water is through the town of Speedway. Tenant does not have access to garage. Stove and refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 West 14th Street have any available units?
5004 West 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Speedway, IN.
Is 5004 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5004 West 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5004 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Speedway.
Does 5004 West 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5004 West 14th Street offers parking.
Does 5004 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 West 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 5004 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5004 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 5004 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 West 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5004 West 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5004 West 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
