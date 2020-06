Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

This two story town home is a great value in the heart of the Speedway Main St. redevelopment. Spacious and includes full size washer and dryer. Assigned carport just a few steps away from your private town home entrance with additional surface parking available. Town home has new exterior doors, windows, and furnace. 10 minutes from IUPUI and 13 minutes from Butler. Visit the Speedway main street home page to see all it has to offer.