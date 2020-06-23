Rent Calculator
Home
/
Speedway, IN
/
2303 N Lynhurst Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2303 N Lynhurst Drive
2303 North Lynhurst Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2303 North Lynhurst Drive, Speedway, IN 46224
Speedway
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Speedway - 3 br ranch - Three bedroom, one story home with garage in Speedway in Wayne Twp. GAs heat, AC, over 1000 sf. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave provided.
(RLNE4544083)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2303 N Lynhurst Drive have any available units?
2303 N Lynhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Speedway, IN
.
What amenities does 2303 N Lynhurst Drive have?
Some of 2303 N Lynhurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2303 N Lynhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2303 N Lynhurst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 N Lynhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2303 N Lynhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Speedway
.
Does 2303 N Lynhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2303 N Lynhurst Drive does offer parking.
Does 2303 N Lynhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 N Lynhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 N Lynhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2303 N Lynhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2303 N Lynhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2303 N Lynhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 N Lynhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 N Lynhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2303 N Lynhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2303 N Lynhurst Drive has units with air conditioning.
