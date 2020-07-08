Rent Calculator
1905 Patton Drive
1905 Patton Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1905 Patton Drive, Speedway, IN 46224
Speedway
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One side of a all brick double with basement. 2 car garage is shared with other tenant. Laundry hook up is in basement. Landlord will not approve any pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1905 Patton Drive have any available units?
1905 Patton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Speedway, IN
.
Is 1905 Patton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Patton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Patton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Patton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Patton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Patton Drive offers parking.
Does 1905 Patton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Patton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Patton Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 Patton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Patton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 Patton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Patton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Patton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Patton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 Patton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
