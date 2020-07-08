Rent Calculator
1834 North Norfolk Street
1834 North Norfolk Street
1834 North Norfolk Street
Location
1834 North Norfolk Street, Speedway, IN 46224
Speedway
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Darlings Speedway Bungalow. Fenced back yard. Hardwood floors. Big basement. Appliances included. Close to shops. Pets with approval, 1 car garage, mature trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1834 North Norfolk Street have any available units?
1834 North Norfolk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Speedway, IN
.
What amenities does 1834 North Norfolk Street have?
Some of 1834 North Norfolk Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1834 North Norfolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
1834 North Norfolk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 North Norfolk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1834 North Norfolk Street is pet friendly.
Does 1834 North Norfolk Street offer parking?
Yes, 1834 North Norfolk Street offers parking.
Does 1834 North Norfolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 North Norfolk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 North Norfolk Street have a pool?
No, 1834 North Norfolk Street does not have a pool.
Does 1834 North Norfolk Street have accessible units?
No, 1834 North Norfolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 North Norfolk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1834 North Norfolk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 North Norfolk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1834 North Norfolk Street does not have units with air conditioning.
