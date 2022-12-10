All apartments in South Bend
Last updated December 10 2022 at 8:35 AM
Prosper South Bend

(574) 498-2449
South Bend · 3001 East Jefferson Boulevard
736 Units
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed
South Bend
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
3 Bedroom Apartments
Location

3001 East Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46615

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1114 · Avail. now

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

$800
Unit 0322 · Avail. now

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

$1,050
Unit 2912 · Avail. now

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

$1,050
2 Bedrooms

Unit 1012 · Avail. Jan 31

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

$975
Unit 0913 · Avail. now

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

$975
Unit 0622 · Avail. now

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1051 sqft

$1,000
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prosper South Bend.

Amenities

On-site laundry
Patio / balcony
Granite counters
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
patio / balcony
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
media room
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
business center
Prosper South Bend is a dynamic community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes located among 54 beautiful park-like acres and only minutes from US 31 – close to shopping, restaurants, bars, entertainment, major employers, and anywhere you want to go! Now under new ownership and management, we're excited to raise the standards of apartment living to a whole new level, and invite you to be a part of the new Prosper South Bend! Apartments feature a breakfast nook, granite countertops, and even more outside your front door with amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, theater room, and dog park. We invite you to schedule a personalized tour and discover how to make Prosper South Bend your new home.

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
pet Care
false

Explore the Area

Grocery Stores
Kroger
0.6 mi
Martin's Supermarket
1.2 mi
St. Clair's Butcher Shoppe
1.4 mi
Bamber Superette
1.7 mi
Oh Mamma's
1.7 mi
Restaurants
Long John Silver's
0.5 mi
Polito's Pizza
0.5 mi
McDonald's
0.5 mi
Puerto Vallarta Express
0.6 mi
Tradewinds
0.6 mi
Public Transportation
Broadway & Main
1.1 mi
Mishawaka Transfer Station
1.6 mi
Mishawaka Transfer Station
1.6 mi
Mishakawa High School
2.2 mi
Holy Cross Dr & Notre Dame Ave
2.4 mi
Airports
Nelund Field Airport
2.6 mi
South Bend International Airport
5.1 mi
C. V. Airport
5.1 mi
Rentz Ultralight Flightpark
7.4 mi
Foos Field
7.9 mi
Schools
1 /10
Nuner Primary Center
Public
PK-4
330 Students
0.9 mi
2 /10
Mckinley Primary Center
Public
K-4
394 Students
1.0 mi
3 /10
John J Young Middle School
Public
7-8
789 Students
1.0 mi
1 /10
Edison Intermediate Center
Public
5-8
420 Students
1.1 mi
1 /10
Joint Service Campus Program
Public
3-12
79 Students
1.1 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Sand Volleyball Court
0.4 mi
Morey Soccer Field
0.6 mi
Practice Soccer Field
0.6 mi
Sorin Park
0.7 mi
Jenkins Stadium / Patterson Baseball Field
0.7 mi
Entertainment
Logan Center
0.5 mi
Bowen Library
0.5 mi
Potawatomi Zoo
0.7 mi
World Gym Fitness Center
0.7 mi
The Bridge Center
0.8 mi
Pets
Cat Care Clinic
1.0 mi
Pet Supplies Plus
1.8 mi
PetSmart
2.0 mi
Wild Birds Unlimited
3.4 mi
Petco
3.4 mi
Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prosper South Bend have any available units?

Prosper South Bend has 19 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.

How much is rent in South Bend, IN?

For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly South Bend Rent Report.

What amenities does Prosper South Bend have?

Some of Prosper South Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.

Is Prosper South Bend currently offering any rent specials?

Prosper South Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.

Is Prosper South Bend pet-friendly?

Yes, Prosper South Bend is pet friendly.

Does Prosper South Bend offer parking?

Yes, Prosper South Bend offers parking.

Does Prosper South Bend have units with washers and dryers?

No, Prosper South Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.

Does Prosper South Bend have a pool?

Yes, Prosper South Bend has a pool.

Does Prosper South Bend have accessible units?

No, Prosper South Bend does not have accessible units.

Does Prosper South Bend have units with dishwashers?

Yes, Prosper South Bend has units with dishwashers.
