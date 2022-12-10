Amenities
Prosper South Bend is a dynamic community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes located among 54 beautiful park-like acres and only minutes from US 31 – close to shopping, restaurants, bars, entertainment, major employers, and anywhere you want to go! Now under new ownership and management, we’re excited to raise the standards of apartment living to a whole new level, and invite you to be a part of the new Prosper South Bend! Apartments feature a breakfast nook, granite countertops, and even more outside your front door with amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, theater room, and dog park. We invite you to schedule a personalized tour and discover how to make Prosper South Bend your new home.