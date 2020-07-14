Prairie Apartments I & II

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance business center playground sauna

Come home to the best combination of carefree living, impeccable service, convenient South Bend location and outstanding value for your money. We offer in our Phase II- Geo Thermal Heating and Cooling, energy efficient lighting, and green bamboo sustainable flooring. Our redesigned clubhouse will offer a 'green roof' growing drought resistant plants. Prairie Apartments offers services such as Healthy Living, Domestic Violence Initiative, Crime Prevention, Energy Assistance, Crime Prevention, Pre-admission screening for Assisted Living & Nursing Home Admissions, Housing Referral for Seniors, to name a few. We offer a resume, training, job room. You'll enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, parks and schools. Our one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom, and four bedroom apartments in South Bend Indiana are spacious. So what are you waiting for? Come find your new home today!