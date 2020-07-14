All apartments in South Bend
Prairie Apartments I & II
Prairie Apartments I & II

2630 Prairie Ave · (574) 406-0241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2630 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN 46614
Rum Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-207 · Avail. now

$436

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6-103 · Avail. now

$661

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 2-202 · Avail. now

$661

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Unit 6-206 · Avail. now

$661

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

See 3+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6-207 · Avail. now

$753

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prairie Apartments I & II.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
business center
playground
sauna
Come home to the best combination of carefree living, impeccable service, convenient South Bend location and outstanding value for your money. We offer in our Phase II- Geo Thermal Heating and Cooling, energy efficient lighting, and green bamboo sustainable flooring. Our redesigned clubhouse will offer a 'green roof' growing drought resistant plants. Prairie Apartments offers services such as Healthy Living, Domestic Violence Initiative, Crime Prevention, Energy Assistance, Crime Prevention, Pre-admission screening for Assisted Living & Nursing Home Admissions, Housing Referral for Seniors, to name a few. We offer a resume, training, job room. You'll enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, parks and schools. Our one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom, and four bedroom apartments in South Bend Indiana are spacious. So what are you waiting for? Come find your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached Garage: $85/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units, Detached garage: $85/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prairie Apartments I & II have any available units?
Prairie Apartments I & II has 8 units available starting at $436 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Prairie Apartments I & II have?
Some of Prairie Apartments I & II's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prairie Apartments I & II currently offering any rent specials?
Prairie Apartments I & II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prairie Apartments I & II pet-friendly?
No, Prairie Apartments I & II is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bend.
Does Prairie Apartments I & II offer parking?
Yes, Prairie Apartments I & II offers parking.
Does Prairie Apartments I & II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prairie Apartments I & II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prairie Apartments I & II have a pool?
No, Prairie Apartments I & II does not have a pool.
Does Prairie Apartments I & II have accessible units?
No, Prairie Apartments I & II does not have accessible units.
Does Prairie Apartments I & II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prairie Apartments I & II has units with dishwashers.
Does Prairie Apartments I & II have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Prairie Apartments I & II has units with air conditioning.
