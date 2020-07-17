Rent Calculator
Home
South Bend, IN
929 S 30th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
929 S 30th St
929 South 30th Street
No Longer Available
Location
929 South 30th Street, South Bend, IN 46615
River Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 1 bath, basement and detached garage Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5729817)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 929 S 30th St have any available units?
929 S 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
South Bend, IN
.
Is 929 S 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
929 S 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 S 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 S 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 929 S 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 929 S 30th St offers parking.
Does 929 S 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 S 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 S 30th St have a pool?
No, 929 S 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 929 S 30th St have accessible units?
No, 929 S 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 929 S 30th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 S 30th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 S 30th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 S 30th St does not have units with air conditioning.
