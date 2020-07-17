601 W Lasalle Ave - B-4

Amenities
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Charming studio apartment near downtown South Bend and recently renovated. Secured building, off street parking, laundry on-site. Large private, partially fenced back yard common area for all to enjoy. Gas, water, trash and recycling provided. Non smoking historic building. Well behaved pets allowed with a nonrefundable pet fee of $300. Move in fee $300. REQUIREMENTS: MINIMUM 560 CREDIT SCORE, 40% OF GROSS MONTHLY INCOME, RENT, EVICTION & CRIMINAL CHECKS.
Bedroom: 9 x 12
Bedroom: 16 x 8
Living room: 13 x 16
Electric Stove. Coin Laundry in Basement