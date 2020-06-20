All apartments in South Bend
601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1

601 W Lasalle Ave · (574) 233-3302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 W Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN 46601
Northwest South Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Presented by HomeWorks Management: 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in this charming building with hardwood flooring, newly renovated building with secured entrance. Parking in back, swipe/coin laundry on-site, air conditioner supplied. Large private, partially fenced back yard common area for all to enjoy. Water & trash provided. $300 move in fee. Well behaved animals allowed. Non smoking, historic building.
Bedroom: 9 x 12
Bedroom: 16 x 8
Living room: 13 x 16

Electric Stove. Coin Laundry in Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 have any available units?
601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 have?
Some of 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 currently offering any rent specials?
601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 pet-friendly?
No, 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bend.
Does 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 offer parking?
Yes, 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 does offer parking.
Does 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 have a pool?
No, 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 does not have a pool.
Does 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 have accessible units?
No, 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1 has units with air conditioning.
