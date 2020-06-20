601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1

Amenities
Presented by HomeWorks Management: 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in this charming building with hardwood flooring, newly renovated building with secured entrance. Parking in back, swipe/coin laundry on-site, air conditioner supplied. Large private, partially fenced back yard common area for all to enjoy. Water & trash provided. $300 move in fee. Well behaved animals allowed. Non smoking, historic building.
Bedroom: 9 x 12
Bedroom: 16 x 8
Living room: 13 x 16
Electric Stove. Coin Laundry in Basement