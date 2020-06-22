All apartments in South Bend
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

2811 Mishawaka Ave

2811 Mishawaka Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2811 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN 46615
River Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex located in River Park. Enclosed front porch offers privacy and additional storage space. Large,open living room. Half bath located downstairs, all 3 bedrooms and large full bath are located upstairs. Separate basement with W/D hookups. No utilities included. Filter delivery program additional $12/month. $600 move in fee. REQUIREMENTS: MINIMUM 560 CREDIT SCORE, 30% OF GROSS MONTHLY INCOME, RENT, EVICTION & CRIMINAL CHECKS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Mishawaka Ave have any available units?
2811 Mishawaka Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Bend, IN.
Is 2811 Mishawaka Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Mishawaka Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Mishawaka Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Mishawaka Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bend.
Does 2811 Mishawaka Ave offer parking?
No, 2811 Mishawaka Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2811 Mishawaka Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Mishawaka Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Mishawaka Ave have a pool?
No, 2811 Mishawaka Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Mishawaka Ave have accessible units?
No, 2811 Mishawaka Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Mishawaka Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 Mishawaka Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2811 Mishawaka Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2811 Mishawaka Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
