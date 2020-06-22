2811 Mishawaka Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony extra storage

Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex located in River Park. Enclosed front porch offers privacy and additional storage space. Large,open living room. Half bath located downstairs, all 3 bedrooms and large full bath are located upstairs. Separate basement with W/D hookups. No utilities included. Filter delivery program additional $12/month. $600 move in fee. REQUIREMENTS: MINIMUM 560 CREDIT SCORE, 30% OF GROSS MONTHLY INCOME, RENT, EVICTION & CRIMINAL CHECKS.