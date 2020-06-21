All apartments in South Bend
202 E. Bartlett
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

202 E. Bartlett

202 East Bartlett Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 East Bartlett Street, South Bend, IN 46601
Near Northwest

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
202 E. Bartlett - Property Id: 292904

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292904
Property Id 292904

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5828261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 E. Bartlett have any available units?
202 E. Bartlett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Bend, IN.
Is 202 E. Bartlett currently offering any rent specials?
202 E. Bartlett isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 E. Bartlett pet-friendly?
No, 202 E. Bartlett is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bend.
Does 202 E. Bartlett offer parking?
No, 202 E. Bartlett does not offer parking.
Does 202 E. Bartlett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 E. Bartlett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 E. Bartlett have a pool?
No, 202 E. Bartlett does not have a pool.
Does 202 E. Bartlett have accessible units?
No, 202 E. Bartlett does not have accessible units.
Does 202 E. Bartlett have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 E. Bartlett does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 E. Bartlett have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 E. Bartlett does not have units with air conditioning.
