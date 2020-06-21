Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in South Bend
Find more places like 202 E. Bartlett.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
South Bend, IN
/
202 E. Bartlett
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
202 E. Bartlett
202 East Bartlett Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Bend
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
202 East Bartlett Street, South Bend, IN 46601
Near Northwest
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
202 E. Bartlett - Property Id: 292904
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292904
Property Id 292904
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5828261)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 E. Bartlett have any available units?
202 E. Bartlett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Bend, IN
.
Is 202 E. Bartlett currently offering any rent specials?
202 E. Bartlett isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 E. Bartlett pet-friendly?
No, 202 E. Bartlett is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Bend
.
Does 202 E. Bartlett offer parking?
No, 202 E. Bartlett does not offer parking.
Does 202 E. Bartlett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 E. Bartlett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 E. Bartlett have a pool?
No, 202 E. Bartlett does not have a pool.
Does 202 E. Bartlett have accessible units?
No, 202 E. Bartlett does not have accessible units.
Does 202 E. Bartlett have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 E. Bartlett does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 E. Bartlett have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 E. Bartlett does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave
South Bend, IN 46614
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St
South Bend, IN 46617
Prosper South Bend
3001 E Jefferson Blvd
South Bend, IN 46615
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave
South Bend, IN 46617
Similar Pages
South Bend 1 Bedrooms
South Bend 2 Bedrooms
South Bend 3 Bedrooms
South Bend Apartments with Gym
South Bend Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kalamazoo, MI
Mishawaka, IN
Elkhart, IN
Valparaiso, IN
Michigan City, IN
St. Joseph, MI
Warsaw, IN
Plymouth, IN
Portage, MI
Goshen, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Northeast South Bend
Rum Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Indiana University-South Bend
Valparaiso University
Kalamazoo College
Western Michigan University
Bethel College-Indiana