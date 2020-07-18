1715 Kemble Ave

Amenities
Presented by HomeWorks Management - Beautiful home with nice front porch, original woodwork throughout, offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, updated kitchen, formal dining room with built in cabinetry, hardwood flooring throughout, with big rooms and laundry hook-ups. Garage door opener (one door) and washer/dryer included. 2 miles from downtown South Bend and 4 miles from Notre Dame. No pets allowed. Filter delivery program additional $12/month. Move in fee $600.
REQUIREMENTS: MINIMUM 560 CREDIT SCORE, 30% OF GROSS MONTHLY INCOME, RENT, EVICTION & CRIMINAL CHECKS.
bedroom 1- 10.7X12.2
bedroom 2- 11.3X15.6
bedroom 3- 10.7X12.2
bedroom 4- 11.6X10.11
bedroom 5- 15.2X13.8
living room- 15.2X15.11
bonus room/parlor-
gas stove
electric dryer hook up