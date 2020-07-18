All apartments in South Bend
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

1715 Kemble Ave

1715 Kemble Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN 46613
Rum Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Presented by HomeWorks Management - Beautiful home with nice front porch, original woodwork throughout, offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, updated kitchen, formal dining room with built in cabinetry, hardwood flooring throughout, with big rooms and laundry hook-ups. Garage door opener (one door) and washer/dryer included. 2 miles from downtown South Bend and 4 miles from Notre Dame. No pets allowed. Filter delivery program additional $12/month. Move in fee $600.
REQUIREMENTS: MINIMUM 560 CREDIT SCORE, 30% OF GROSS MONTHLY INCOME, RENT, EVICTION & CRIMINAL CHECKS.
bedroom 1- 10.7X12.2
bedroom 2- 11.3X15.6
bedroom 3- 10.7X12.2
bedroom 4- 11.6X10.11
bedroom 5- 15.2X13.8

living room- 15.2X15.11
bonus room/parlor-

gas stove
electric dryer hook up

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Kemble Ave have any available units?
1715 Kemble Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Bend, IN.
What amenities does 1715 Kemble Ave have?
Some of 1715 Kemble Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Kemble Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Kemble Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Kemble Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Kemble Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bend.
Does 1715 Kemble Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Kemble Ave offers parking.
Does 1715 Kemble Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 Kemble Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Kemble Ave have a pool?
No, 1715 Kemble Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Kemble Ave have accessible units?
No, 1715 Kemble Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Kemble Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Kemble Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Kemble Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 Kemble Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
