All apartments in South Bend
Find more places like 1708 Oliver St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Bend, IN
/
1708 Oliver St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

1708 Oliver St.

1708 Oliver Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Bend
See all
Rum Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1708 Oliver Street, South Bend, IN 46613
Rum Village

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
UPDATED PICTURES COMING SOON! THIS IS A FUTURE RENTAL.

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located right off Prairie, close to local shops and eateries.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
**Don't forget to check our website for our open house schedule. This page is updated weekly. Anyone is welcome at our open houses, no appointment needed. You can get information about the rental you're seeing and what other properties we have available. If you don't have an approved application, you can pick up one during the open house. Remember that we work on a first come, first serve basis so if your application is approved, you can put down your security deposit at the open house.***

**We only show properties to approved applicants. To get approved please visit our website at www.primerealtyofsb.com and fill out our online application. PRS requires a $25.00 application fee to process your rental application. WE DO NOT ACCEPT THE SECTION 8 VOUCHER.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Oliver St. have any available units?
1708 Oliver St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Bend, IN.
Is 1708 Oliver St. currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Oliver St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Oliver St. pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Oliver St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bend.
Does 1708 Oliver St. offer parking?
No, 1708 Oliver St. does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Oliver St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Oliver St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Oliver St. have a pool?
No, 1708 Oliver St. does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Oliver St. have accessible units?
No, 1708 Oliver St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Oliver St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Oliver St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Oliver St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Oliver St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave
South Bend, IN 46617
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St
South Bend, IN 46617
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave
South Bend, IN 46614

Similar Pages

South Bend 1 BedroomsSouth Bend 2 Bedrooms
South Bend Apartments with GaragesSouth Bend Apartments with Gyms
South Bend Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mishawaka, INKalamazoo, MIElkhart, INValparaiso, INPortage, MI
Michigan City, INGranger, INSt. Joseph, MIWarsaw, INChesterton, IN
Plymouth, INLa Porte, INSouth Haven, MIGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast South Bend
Rum Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendValparaiso University
Kalamazoo CollegeWestern Michigan University
Bethel College-Indiana