Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in South Bend
Find more places like 1518 Webster Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
South Bend, IN
/
1518 Webster Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1518 Webster Street
1518 Webster Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Bend
See all
Rum Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1518 Webster Street, South Bend, IN 46613
Rum Village
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
This spacious 3 bedroom located is looking for a loving family to move in!
Large Living & Dining room, basement, storage room, washer & dryer hookup.
We are looking for tenants with No evictions.
Section 8 welcome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1518 Webster Street have any available units?
1518 Webster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Bend, IN
.
What amenities does 1518 Webster Street have?
Some of 1518 Webster Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1518 Webster Street currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Webster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Webster Street pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Webster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Bend
.
Does 1518 Webster Street offer parking?
No, 1518 Webster Street does not offer parking.
Does 1518 Webster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Webster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Webster Street have a pool?
No, 1518 Webster Street does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Webster Street have accessible units?
No, 1518 Webster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Webster Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Webster Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Webster Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Webster Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Prosper South Bend
3001 E Jefferson Blvd
South Bend, IN 46615
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St
South Bend, IN 46617
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave
South Bend, IN 46614
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave
South Bend, IN 46617
Similar Pages
South Bend 1 Bedrooms
South Bend 2 Bedrooms
South Bend 3 Bedrooms
South Bend Apartments with Gym
South Bend Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kalamazoo, MI
Mishawaka, IN
Elkhart, IN
Valparaiso, IN
Michigan City, IN
St. Joseph, MI
Warsaw, IN
Plymouth, IN
Portage, MI
Goshen, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Northeast South Bend
Rum Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Indiana University-South Bend
Valparaiso University
Kalamazoo College
Western Michigan University
Bethel College-Indiana