South Bend, IN
1518 Webster Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1518 Webster Street

1518 Webster Street · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Webster Street, South Bend, IN 46613
Rum Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
This spacious 3 bedroom located is looking for a loving family to move in!
Large Living & Dining room, basement, storage room, washer & dryer hookup.

We are looking for tenants with No evictions.

Section 8 welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Webster Street have any available units?
1518 Webster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Bend, IN.
What amenities does 1518 Webster Street have?
Some of 1518 Webster Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Webster Street currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Webster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Webster Street pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Webster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bend.
Does 1518 Webster Street offer parking?
No, 1518 Webster Street does not offer parking.
Does 1518 Webster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Webster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Webster Street have a pool?
No, 1518 Webster Street does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Webster Street have accessible units?
No, 1518 Webster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Webster Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Webster Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Webster Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Webster Street does not have units with air conditioning.
