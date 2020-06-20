1518 Webster Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

This spacious 3 bedroom located is looking for a loving family to move in!

Large Living & Dining room, basement, storage room, washer & dryer hookup.



We are looking for tenants with No evictions.



Section 8 welcome