Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1226 E. Madison

1226 East Madison Street · (574) 314-5112
Location

1226 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN 46617

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1226 E. Madison · Avail. Aug 14

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1562 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1226 E. Madison Available 08/14/20 Spacious South Bend 3 Bedroom Home for Rent - ***AVAILABLE August 14th, 2020***OCCUPIED****Showings by Appointment ONLY AFTER JULY 23**

Recently remodeled home just South of the University of Notre Dame Campus featuring a large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stove, fridge and dishwasher, half bath with washer/dryer, small den and sunroom on the main floor. The upper floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bath, full unfinished basement and one car detached garage.

SHOWINGS: Prior to scheduling your showing, an application must be submitted by anyone eighteen (18)+. If viewing this rental listing outside of our website -- please visit www.RentMeSB.com to complete an application. Only one (1) application is needed per person as it can be transferred between properties.

Lease info:
1 year lease, $1,200 security deposit, $300 non-refundable pet fee (small pets only), Section 8 - no.

(RLNE4642767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 E. Madison have any available units?
1226 E. Madison has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1226 E. Madison have?
Some of 1226 E. Madison's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 E. Madison currently offering any rent specials?
1226 E. Madison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 E. Madison pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 E. Madison is pet friendly.
Does 1226 E. Madison offer parking?
Yes, 1226 E. Madison offers parking.
Does 1226 E. Madison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 E. Madison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 E. Madison have a pool?
No, 1226 E. Madison does not have a pool.
Does 1226 E. Madison have accessible units?
No, 1226 E. Madison does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 E. Madison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 E. Madison has units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 E. Madison have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 E. Madison does not have units with air conditioning.
