Amenities
1226 E. Madison Available 08/14/20 Spacious South Bend 3 Bedroom Home for Rent - ***AVAILABLE August 14th, 2020***OCCUPIED****Showings by Appointment ONLY AFTER JULY 23**
Recently remodeled home just South of the University of Notre Dame Campus featuring a large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stove, fridge and dishwasher, half bath with washer/dryer, small den and sunroom on the main floor. The upper floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bath, full unfinished basement and one car detached garage.
SHOWINGS: Prior to scheduling your showing, an application must be submitted by anyone eighteen (18)+. If viewing this rental listing outside of our website -- please visit www.RentMeSB.com to complete an application. Only one (1) application is needed per person as it can be transferred between properties.
Lease info:
1 year lease, $1,200 security deposit, $300 non-refundable pet fee (small pets only), Section 8 - no.
(RLNE4642767)