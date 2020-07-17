All apartments in South Bend
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

1110 Chalfant St.

1110 Chalfant Street · (574) 233-3302
Location

1110 Chalfant Street, South Bend, IN 46617
Northeast South Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$949

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Presented by HomeWorks Management: New flooring and fresh paint throughout this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large master bedroom, separate living, dining and family rooms, family room has foe fireplace, basement and off street parking in the 2 car detached garage near Notre Dame. Filter delivery charge additional $12/month. Move in fee $600. REQUIREMENTS: MINIMUM 560 CREDIT SCORE, 30% OF GROSS MONTHLY INCOME, RENT, EVICTION & CRIMINAL CHECKS.
Bedroom: 9.5 x 18.6
Bedroom: 9.2 x 9.5
Living room: 11.2 x 26

Electric Stove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Chalfant St. have any available units?
1110 Chalfant St. has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1110 Chalfant St. have?
Some of 1110 Chalfant St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Chalfant St. currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Chalfant St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Chalfant St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Chalfant St. is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Chalfant St. offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Chalfant St. offers parking.
Does 1110 Chalfant St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Chalfant St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Chalfant St. have a pool?
No, 1110 Chalfant St. does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Chalfant St. have accessible units?
No, 1110 Chalfant St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Chalfant St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Chalfant St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Chalfant St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Chalfant St. does not have units with air conditioning.
