1108 N Cleveland Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1108 N Cleveland Ave

1108 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Cleveland Avenue, South Bend, IN 46628
Near Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Presented by HomeWorks Management: 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home offers a covered front porch, foe fireplace in living room, formal dining room, hardwood flooring, half bath off kitchen, full unfinished basement with laundry hook-ups. Shared driveway. Filter delivery program additional $12/month. Move in fee $600. REQUIREMENTS: MINIMUM 560 CREDIT SCORE, 30% OF GROSS MONTHLY INCOME, RENT, EVICTION & CRIMINAL CHECKS.
Bedroom 1: 11 x 13
Bedroom 2: 11 x 13
Bedroom 3: 10 x 11
Living room: 13 x 23

Electric Stove. Electric Dryer Hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 N Cleveland Ave have any available units?
1108 N Cleveland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Bend, IN.
What amenities does 1108 N Cleveland Ave have?
Some of 1108 N Cleveland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 N Cleveland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1108 N Cleveland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 N Cleveland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 N Cleveland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1108 N Cleveland Ave offer parking?
No, 1108 N Cleveland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1108 N Cleveland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 N Cleveland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 N Cleveland Ave have a pool?
No, 1108 N Cleveland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1108 N Cleveland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1108 N Cleveland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 N Cleveland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 N Cleveland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 N Cleveland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 N Cleveland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
