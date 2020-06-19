1108 N Cleveland Ave

Amenities
Presented by HomeWorks Management: 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home offers a covered front porch, foe fireplace in living room, formal dining room, hardwood flooring, half bath off kitchen, full unfinished basement with laundry hook-ups. Shared driveway. Filter delivery program additional $12/month. Move in fee $600. REQUIREMENTS: MINIMUM 560 CREDIT SCORE, 30% OF GROSS MONTHLY INCOME, RENT, EVICTION & CRIMINAL CHECKS.
Bedroom 1: 11 x 13
Bedroom 2: 11 x 13
Bedroom 3: 10 x 11
Living room: 13 x 23
Electric Stove. Electric Dryer Hookup