1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Presented by HomeWorks Management: Sunnyside Commons is located near downtown South Bend and just minutes from the University of Notre Dame. Our units boast stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, dishwasher, internet, window ac, on-site laundry, storage unit and water provided for your convenience. Well behaved pets allowed, non smoking historic building. Move in fee $300. REQUIREMENTS: MINIMUM 560 CREDIT SCORE, 40% OF GROSS MONTHLY INCOME, RENT, EVICTION & CRIMINAL CHECKS.

