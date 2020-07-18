All apartments in South Bend
Find more places like 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Bend, IN
/
1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:43 PM

1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4

1009 East Jefferson Boulevard · (574) 233-3302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Bend
See all
Northeast South Bend
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1009 East Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46617
Northeast South Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$899

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Sunnyside Commons is located near downtown South Bend and just minutes from the University of Notre Dame. Our units boast stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, dishwasher, internet, window ac, on-site laundry, storage unit and water provided for your convenience. Well behaved pets allowed, non smoking historic building. Move in fee $300. REQUIREMENTS: MINIMUM 560 CREDIT SCORE, 40% OF GROSS MONTHLY INCOME, RENT, EVICTION & CRIMINAL CHECKS.
This community was recently renovated to become Sunnyside Commons. Located near downtown South Bend and just minutes from the University of Notre Dame our units boast stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. Dishwasher, internet, on-site laundry and water provided for your convenience. Small pets allowed, non smoking building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 have any available units?
1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 have?
Some of 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 currently offering any rent specials?
1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 is pet friendly.
Does 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 offer parking?
No, 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 does not offer parking.
Does 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 have a pool?
No, 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 does not have a pool.
Does 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 have accessible units?
No, 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave
South Bend, IN 46617
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave
South Bend, IN 46614
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St
South Bend, IN 46617

Similar Pages

South Bend 1 BedroomsSouth Bend 2 Bedrooms
South Bend Apartments with GaragesSouth Bend Apartments with Gyms
South Bend Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mishawaka, INKalamazoo, MIElkhart, INValparaiso, INPortage, MI
Michigan City, INGranger, INSt. Joseph, MIWarsaw, INChesterton, IN
Plymouth, INLa Porte, INSouth Haven, MIGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast South Bend
Rum Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendValparaiso University
Kalamazoo CollegeWestern Michigan University
Bethel College-Indiana
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity