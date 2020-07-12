Water Dance II

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $50 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $100
rent: $25
restrictions: Combined 70 lbs weight limit - Breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $100
rent: $25
restrictions: Combined 70lb weight limit, breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.