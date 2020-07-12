All apartments in Shelbyville
Water Dance II
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Water Dance II

Open Now until 5pm
1702 Morningside Dr · (317) 398-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$0 Security Deposit on (12) month lease, pending credit.

Location

1702 Morningside Dr, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19-1822C · Avail. Sep 8

$810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Water Dance II.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
business center
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
playground
tennis court
Water Dance Apartments were designed and built as a community that reflects stability, prestige and convenience. When you take one look at Water Dance Apartments in Shelbyville, IN, you'll find it's an apartment community that says HOME! It's a gateway to all that's exciting!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $50 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 70 lbs combined weight limit, breed restrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $100
rent: $25
restrictions: Combined 70 lbs weight limit - Breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $100
rent: $25
restrictions: Combined 70lb weight limit, breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Water Dance II have any available units?
Water Dance II has a unit available for $810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Water Dance II have?
Some of Water Dance II's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Water Dance II currently offering any rent specials?
Water Dance II is offering the following rent specials: $0 Security Deposit on (12) month lease, pending credit.
Is Water Dance II pet-friendly?
Yes, Water Dance II is pet friendly.
Does Water Dance II offer parking?
Yes, Water Dance II offers parking.
Does Water Dance II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Water Dance II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Water Dance II have a pool?
Yes, Water Dance II has a pool.
Does Water Dance II have accessible units?
Yes, Water Dance II has accessible units.
Does Water Dance II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Water Dance II has units with dishwashers.
Does Water Dance II have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Water Dance II has units with air conditioning.
