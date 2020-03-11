All apartments in Shelbyville
Shelbyville, IN
Water Dance
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Water Dance

Open Now until 5pm
1700 Morningside Dr · (863) 824-7323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$0 Security Deposit on (12) month lease, pending credit.

Location

1700 Morningside Dr, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-1706E · Avail. Aug 8

$728

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Water Dance.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
basketball court
business center
courtyard
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Water Dance Apartments were designed and built as a community that reflects stability, prestige and convenience. When you take one look at Water Dance Apartments in Shelbyville, IN, you'll find it's an apartment community that says HOME! It's a gateway to all that's exciting!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 application fee
Deposit: $50 holding deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Some breed restrictions and weight limits apply
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $100
rent: $25
restrictions: Some breed restrictions and weight limits apply
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $100
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Water Dance have any available units?
Water Dance has a unit available for $728 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Water Dance have?
Some of Water Dance's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Water Dance currently offering any rent specials?
Water Dance is offering the following rent specials: $0 Security Deposit on (12) month lease, pending credit.
Is Water Dance pet-friendly?
Yes, Water Dance is pet friendly.
Does Water Dance offer parking?
Yes, Water Dance offers parking.
Does Water Dance have units with washers and dryers?
No, Water Dance does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Water Dance have a pool?
Yes, Water Dance has a pool.
Does Water Dance have accessible units?
Yes, Water Dance has accessible units.
Does Water Dance have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Water Dance has units with dishwashers.
Does Water Dance have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Water Dance has units with air conditioning.
