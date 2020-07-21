All apartments in Shelby County
Find more places like 7022 East US Highway 52.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shelby County, IN
/
7022 East US Highway 52
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:19 AM

7022 East US Highway 52

7022 Main Street · (317) 313-3544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7022 Main Street, Shelby County, IN 46144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1878 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Cute older home with plenty of space. 3 Bedrooms plus a large bonus room with Walk-in Closet--could be 4th BR or Family/Game Room. Updated bath is spacious with laundry closet. Nice country kitchen with newer laminate flooring. Master BR on Main floor. Large covered front porch and tree-lined yard features privacy fence and huge 25' x 35' Pole Barn/Workshop; great for storing cars and/or business materials, or hobby space. Small town living in Gwynneville, Indiana. Shelby county schools. Not too far from Morristown, Fountain Town, Rushville, Shelbyville, and New Palestine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7022 East US Highway 52 have any available units?
7022 East US Highway 52 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7022 East US Highway 52 have?
Some of 7022 East US Highway 52's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7022 East US Highway 52 currently offering any rent specials?
7022 East US Highway 52 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7022 East US Highway 52 pet-friendly?
No, 7022 East US Highway 52 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelby County.
Does 7022 East US Highway 52 offer parking?
Yes, 7022 East US Highway 52 offers parking.
Does 7022 East US Highway 52 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7022 East US Highway 52 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7022 East US Highway 52 have a pool?
No, 7022 East US Highway 52 does not have a pool.
Does 7022 East US Highway 52 have accessible units?
No, 7022 East US Highway 52 does not have accessible units.
Does 7022 East US Highway 52 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7022 East US Highway 52 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7022 East US Highway 52 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7022 East US Highway 52 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7022 East US Highway 52?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Loper Commons
919 Lewis Creek Ln
Shelbyville, IN 46176
Cimarron Place
1713 Cimarron Place Dr
Shelbyville, IN 46176

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INFranklin, INGreensburg, INCumberland, INBeech Grove, INBargersville, IN
New Castle, INPendleton, INSeymour, INWhitestown, INMartinsville, INConnersville, INYorktown, INDanville, INPittsboro, INLebanon, INTipton, INEllettsville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity