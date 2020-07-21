7022 East US Highway 52

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets game room oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Cute older home with plenty of space. 3 Bedrooms plus a large bonus room with Walk-in Closet--could be 4th BR or Family/Game Room. Updated bath is spacious with laundry closet. Nice country kitchen with newer laminate flooring. Master BR on Main floor. Large covered front porch and tree-lined yard features privacy fence and huge 25' x 35' Pole Barn/Workshop; great for storing cars and/or business materials, or hobby space. Small town living in Gwynneville, Indiana. Shelby county schools. Not too far from Morristown, Fountain Town, Rushville, Shelbyville, and New Palestine.