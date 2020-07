Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking package receiving

Nestled in a wooded hideaway in Schererville, Indiana, Sherwood Lake Apartments provides the best in relaxed country living at affordable prices. The community is within easy commuting distance to the business and industrial centers of Chicago, Hammond, East Chicago and Gary. Sherwood Lake offers its residents a home where nature surrounds you, while elegance and convenience awaits you! We offer a beautiful community that provides the type of amenities and extra features to enjoy spacious living for every lifestyle with excellent value and outstanding service. COMING HOME JUST GOT EASIER when you choose Sherwood Lake Apartments!