Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:34 AM

1612 N. Main St., B-03

1612 N Main St · (765) 528-2757
Location

1612 N Main St, Rushville, IN 46173

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1612 North Main Street, Apartment B-3, RUSHVILLE IN. Two Bedroom/1 Bath upstairs apartment for lease. Freshly painted throughout, new flooring and new LED lighting. $525.00 per month / $525.00 Security Deposit ($1,050.00).

Please view our video walk through on our Facebook Page – NORTHGATE APARTMENTS.

Tenant pays electric (Duke Energy – average $82 per month); management pays for heat, water/sewer & trash pickup.

Each unit has range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and wall A/C; window coverings are provided. Pantry in Kitchen, Coat Closet in Living Room and Linen Closet in Bathroom. Close to shopping and restaurants. Coin-operated laundry on-site.

We require applicants to demonstrate income of 3x the monthly rent, have verifiable rental and employment histories; persons with evictions within the last three years or owing another landlord money WILL NOT be considered.

Animals accepted on a case by case basis, with additional move-in and monthly fees (limit of 1 Animal per apartment). Must fill out a separate application to have an animal. There are other requirements for having an animal on the premises.

First time renters can be considered with a co-signer (co-signer must fill out an application, have assets and be approved), provided the first time renter meets all other criteria. We may consider a first time renter if they place additional funds in the SD.

All Funds required, and Lease signed prior to move-in.

Showings scheduled AFTER contacting us for a pre-screen questionnaire through PM.
Northgate Apartments - Small Town Living at it's Best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 N. Main St., B-03 have any available units?
1612 N. Main St., B-03 has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1612 N. Main St., B-03 have?
Some of 1612 N. Main St., B-03's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 N. Main St., B-03 currently offering any rent specials?
1612 N. Main St., B-03 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 N. Main St., B-03 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 N. Main St., B-03 is pet friendly.
Does 1612 N. Main St., B-03 offer parking?
Yes, 1612 N. Main St., B-03 does offer parking.
Does 1612 N. Main St., B-03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 N. Main St., B-03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 N. Main St., B-03 have a pool?
No, 1612 N. Main St., B-03 does not have a pool.
Does 1612 N. Main St., B-03 have accessible units?
No, 1612 N. Main St., B-03 does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 N. Main St., B-03 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 N. Main St., B-03 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 N. Main St., B-03 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1612 N. Main St., B-03 has units with air conditioning.
