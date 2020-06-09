1612 N. Main St., B-03

Amenities

1612 North Main Street, Apartment B-3, RUSHVILLE IN. Two Bedroom/1 Bath upstairs apartment for lease. Freshly painted throughout, new flooring and new LED lighting. $525.00 per month / $525.00 Security Deposit ($1,050.00).



Please view our video walk through on our Facebook Page – NORTHGATE APARTMENTS.



Tenant pays electric (Duke Energy – average $82 per month); management pays for heat, water/sewer & trash pickup.



Each unit has range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and wall A/C; window coverings are provided. Pantry in Kitchen, Coat Closet in Living Room and Linen Closet in Bathroom. Close to shopping and restaurants. Coin-operated laundry on-site.



We require applicants to demonstrate income of 3x the monthly rent, have verifiable rental and employment histories; persons with evictions within the last three years or owing another landlord money WILL NOT be considered.



Animals accepted on a case by case basis, with additional move-in and monthly fees (limit of 1 Animal per apartment). Must fill out a separate application to have an animal. There are other requirements for having an animal on the premises.



First time renters can be considered with a co-signer (co-signer must fill out an application, have assets and be approved), provided the first time renter meets all other criteria. We may consider a first time renter if they place additional funds in the SD.



All Funds required, and Lease signed prior to move-in.



Showings scheduled AFTER contacting us for a pre-screen questionnaire through PM.

Northgate Apartments - Small Town Living at it's Best!