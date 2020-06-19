All apartments in Rushville
1102 N Benjamin, A-05
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

1102 N Benjamin, A-05

1102 North Benjamin Street · (765) 528-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1102 North Benjamin Street, Rushville, IN 46173

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Take a Video Tour of this Apartment at our Facebook Page - NORTHEAST MANOR APARTMENTS.

Newer carpet and vinyl. Painted just one year ago, and was updated at that time with new kitchen cabinets, LED lighting, bath vanity, medicine cabinet and LED Lighting. Has a Smooth Top Range, with Self Cleaning Oven. Window coverings and two window A/C units included in rent. Quiet residential neighborhood in Rushville.

Animals considered -- additional paper application for the animal is required. In addition to the Security Deposit, there will be an additional Deposit and extra on monthly rent. Please ask for the Animal Application when making application to the apartment.

First time renters can be considered with a co-signer or additional security deposit up front.
Northeast Manor 1102 North Benjamin Street - Rushville IN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 have any available units?
1102 N Benjamin, A-05 has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 have?
Some of 1102 N Benjamin, A-05's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 currently offering any rent specials?
1102 N Benjamin, A-05 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 is pet friendly.
Does 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 offer parking?
Yes, 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 does offer parking.
Does 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 have a pool?
No, 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 does not have a pool.
Does 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 have accessible units?
No, 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1102 N Benjamin, A-05 has units with air conditioning.
