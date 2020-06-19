1102 N Benjamin, A-05

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Take a Video Tour of this Apartment at our Facebook Page - NORTHEAST MANOR APARTMENTS.



Newer carpet and vinyl. Painted just one year ago, and was updated at that time with new kitchen cabinets, LED lighting, bath vanity, medicine cabinet and LED Lighting. Has a Smooth Top Range, with Self Cleaning Oven. Window coverings and two window A/C units included in rent. Quiet residential neighborhood in Rushville.



Animals considered -- additional paper application for the animal is required. In addition to the Security Deposit, there will be an additional Deposit and extra on monthly rent. Please ask for the Animal Application when making application to the apartment.



First time renters can be considered with a co-signer or additional security deposit up front.

Northeast Manor 1102 North Benjamin Street - Rushville IN