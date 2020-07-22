Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:54 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Roseland, IN with washer-dryers

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
419 Abbey St.
419 Abbey St, Roseland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1919 sqft
Close to Notre Dame, Town home at Dublin Village, 3 bedroom 3.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Roseland
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:02 PM
7 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$752
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
56 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,157
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,140
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
8 Units Available
Rum Village
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$436
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$661
1222 sqft
Bright and sunny homes feature Phase II - Geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting and green bamboo flooring. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks and a 24 hour gym!

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
54598 Twyckenham Drive
54598 Twyckenham Dr, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1472 sqft
Ivy Quad Condo across the street from the University of Notre Dame.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1226 E. Madison
1226 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
1226 E.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Harter Heights
433 Napoleon Street
433 Napoleon Boulevard, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bdrm, 1 bath, currently being renovated, vinyl plank flooring throughout, located within 5-7 mins walking distance from ND. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer, park in driveway alongside home, very large backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
51779 Hanigan Drive
51779 Hannigan Dr, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2040 sqft
Conveniently located- 4 miles from the University of Notre Dame and close proximity to I-90. Be near all the conveniences of shopping, dining and entertainment in South Bend and Mishawaka. Clean and NEW.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1722 Caroline St
1722 Caroline Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
PRICE DROP!!! Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home nestled into the south side of South Bend, fresh on the market!! This home has brand new bedroom carpet, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, and hallway, a brand new fully

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
West Washington
222 S Taylor Street
222 South Taylor Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1312 sqft
Total renovation completed in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage 1 story home, a short 2 block walk to downtown offices, Tippicanoe Place and many other restaurants, and baseball stadium.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
West Washington
402 W Washington Street
402 W Washington St, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1700 sqft
Presenting The Remedy Building in Downtown South Bend! This third floor one bedroom apartment has touches of the Classic Revival style, with all the modern features! This unit features a large great room open to the updated kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Roseland
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
21 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
26 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:04 PM
5 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
714 Smith St
714 Smith Street, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
VERY CLEAN, all new carpet 2/3 Br 1 bath $1000.00 - Property Id: 186443 VERY CLEAN-new carpet through-out, 2-3 Bd, 1 bath. Combined kitchen dining area, large living room, finished basement, attached single stall garage, all appliances incl.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1222 Arbor Lane
1222 Arbor Drive, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1140 sqft
1222 Arbor Lane Available 08/13/20 3 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom Single Family Home In Mishawaka! - Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom & 3 bathroom home is sure to check off all the boxes of what you're looking for in a home! There are two bedrooms upstairs,

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3624 South Saint Joseph Street
3624 South Saint Joseph Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
Call us today to see this cute 2 bed room house! Amenities include, washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove, big fenced in yard, garage, and central AC!

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
51551 Currant Road
51551 Currant Road, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1255 sqft
Penn Harris Madison, Blue Ribbon rated school district: Elementary- Mary Frank, Middle School- Discovery, High School- Penn. Minutes away from Grape Road shopping and dining. Quiet, safe neighborhood with large yard and covered patio. 3 bedrooms, 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Roseland, IN

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Roseland offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Roseland. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Roseland can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

