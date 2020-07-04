All apartments in Rockport
Find more places like 615 Williamson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockport, IN
/
615 Williamson St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:55 AM

615 Williamson St

615 Williamson Street · (714) 878-2547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

615 Williamson Street, Rockport, IN 47635

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis.
Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1,200 Down and $750/mo, you can start on the path to home ownership. Must be looking to build some sweat equity. Give us a call today at 714/878-2547 for more details. 615 Williamson St. Rockport, IN 47635. Contact Kathie at (714) 878-2547 with questions or to setup a showing. LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!! **If this is not the property for you; check out our website. We have many other listings that may be a good fit. www.nationwidecrllc.com
Utilities and Maintenance will be the responsibility of the tenant.
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis.
Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1,200 Down and $750/mo, you can start on the path to home ownership. Must be looking to build some sweat equity. Give us a call today at 714/878-2547 for more details. 615 Williamson St. Rockport, IN 47635. Contact Kathie at (714) 878-2547 with questions or to setup a showing. LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!! **If this is not the property for you; check out our website. We have many other listings that may be a good fit. www.nationwidecrllc.com
Utilities and Maintenance will be the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Williamson St have any available units?
615 Williamson St has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 615 Williamson St currently offering any rent specials?
615 Williamson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Williamson St pet-friendly?
No, 615 Williamson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockport.
Does 615 Williamson St offer parking?
No, 615 Williamson St does not offer parking.
Does 615 Williamson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Williamson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Williamson St have a pool?
No, 615 Williamson St does not have a pool.
Does 615 Williamson St have accessible units?
No, 615 Williamson St does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Williamson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Williamson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Williamson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Williamson St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 615 Williamson St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evansville, INOwensboro, KY
Madisonville, KY
Newburgh, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Brescia University
University of Evansville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity