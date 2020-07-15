Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup air conditioning furnished patio / balcony fireplace microwave range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly carport e-payments internet access

Lake Pointe Apartments is Portage, Indiana's premiere luxury community. We are conveniently located on Highway 6, less than a mile from the brand new IMAX Theater & the award winning Portage High School, and only 35 miles from downtown Chicago! You will find our community resting on beautifully landscaped grounds, surrounding a peaceful lake, and within minutes of Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Park on Lake Michigan. Our community offers scenic views from every apartment home; all appliances included, and full size washer and dryer connections in every apartment. With extremely spacious floorplans, sparkling pool and a clubhouse that is perfect for all of your special occasions, Lake Pointe truly is the best kept secret in Northwest Indiana.