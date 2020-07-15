Lake Pointe

Lease Length: 3-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Carport: $30/month, Detached Garage: $90/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Strage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.