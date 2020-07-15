All apartments in Portage
Lake Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Lake Pointe

3471 Sunnyside Dr · (219) 364-6731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3471 Sunnyside Dr, Portage, IN 46368

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
e-payments
internet access
Lake Pointe Apartments is Portage, Indiana's premiere luxury community. We are conveniently located on Highway 6, less than a mile from the brand new IMAX Theater & the award winning Portage High School, and only 35 miles from downtown Chicago! You will find our community resting on beautifully landscaped grounds, surrounding a peaceful lake, and within minutes of Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Park on Lake Michigan. Our community offers scenic views from every apartment home; all appliances included, and full size washer and dryer connections in every apartment. With extremely spacious floorplans, sparkling pool and a clubhouse that is perfect for all of your special occasions, Lake Pointe truly is the best kept secret in Northwest Indiana.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Carport: $30/month, Detached Garage: $90/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Strage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Pointe have any available units?
Lake Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portage, IN.
What amenities does Lake Pointe have?
Some of Lake Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Lake Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Lake Pointe offers parking.
Does Lake Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lake Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Lake Pointe has a pool.
Does Lake Pointe have accessible units?
No, Lake Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Lake Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, Lake Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Lake Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lake Pointe has units with air conditioning.
