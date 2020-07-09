Central Park at Metropolis

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500; Surety bond: $131.25-$175
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Additional: All units are cable and internet ready; Tenants need to contact their provider to set up their internet and cable
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 (refundable)
fee: $100 flat fee per apartment
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage: included in the lease; Open parking: first come, first serve.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in the lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.