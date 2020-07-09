All apartments in Plainfield
Central Park at Metropolis

750 Central Park Dr E · (317) 434-1864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 Central Park Dr E, Plainfield, IN 46168

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2375 Central Park Drive North · Avail. Oct 10

$889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 2376 Central Park Drive South · Avail. Sep 26

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 2425 Central Park Drive South · Avail. Aug 10

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 761 Central Park Drive West · Avail. Nov 7

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Unit 2372 Central Park Drive North · Avail. Sep 19

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Unit 2378 Central Park Drive North · Avail. Sep 26

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Central Park at Metropolis.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
media room
trash valet
valet service
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500; Surety bond: $131.25-$175
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Additional: All units are cable and internet ready; Tenants need to contact their provider to set up their internet and cable
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 (refundable)
fee: $100 flat fee per apartment
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage: included in the lease; Open parking: first come, first serve.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in the lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Central Park at Metropolis have any available units?
Central Park at Metropolis has 8 units available starting at $889 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Central Park at Metropolis have?
Some of Central Park at Metropolis's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Central Park at Metropolis currently offering any rent specials?
Central Park at Metropolis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Central Park at Metropolis pet-friendly?
Yes, Central Park at Metropolis is pet friendly.
Does Central Park at Metropolis offer parking?
Yes, Central Park at Metropolis offers parking.
Does Central Park at Metropolis have units with washers and dryers?
No, Central Park at Metropolis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Central Park at Metropolis have a pool?
Yes, Central Park at Metropolis has a pool.
Does Central Park at Metropolis have accessible units?
No, Central Park at Metropolis does not have accessible units.
Does Central Park at Metropolis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Central Park at Metropolis has units with dishwashers.
