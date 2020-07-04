All apartments in Plainfield
Find more places like 6696 Dunsdin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
6696 Dunsdin Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:07 PM

6696 Dunsdin Drive

6696 Dunsdin Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plainfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6696 Dunsdin Drive, Plainfield, IN 46168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6696 Dunsdin Drive Plainfield IN · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,374 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5903243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6696 Dunsdin Drive have any available units?
6696 Dunsdin Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 6696 Dunsdin Drive have?
Some of 6696 Dunsdin Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6696 Dunsdin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6696 Dunsdin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6696 Dunsdin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6696 Dunsdin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainfield.
Does 6696 Dunsdin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6696 Dunsdin Drive offers parking.
Does 6696 Dunsdin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6696 Dunsdin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6696 Dunsdin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6696 Dunsdin Drive has a pool.
Does 6696 Dunsdin Drive have accessible units?
No, 6696 Dunsdin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6696 Dunsdin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6696 Dunsdin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6696 Dunsdin Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive
Plainfield, IN 46168
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd
Plainfield, IN 46168
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way
Plainfield, IN 46168
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive
Plainfield, IN 46231
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms
Plainfield Apartments with GaragePlainfield Apartments with Parking
Plainfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity