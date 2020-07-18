All apartments in Plainfield
Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
6678 Largo Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6678 Largo Lane

6678 Largo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6678 Largo Lane, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is very spacious! It has an open feel when you walk in the door with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for the cook of the home. It also has a fenced in backyard. There are countless decorating ideas that will come to mind when you see it! Don't delay! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6678 Largo Lane have any available units?
6678 Largo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
Is 6678 Largo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6678 Largo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6678 Largo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6678 Largo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6678 Largo Lane offer parking?
No, 6678 Largo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6678 Largo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6678 Largo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6678 Largo Lane have a pool?
No, 6678 Largo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6678 Largo Lane have accessible units?
No, 6678 Largo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6678 Largo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6678 Largo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6678 Largo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6678 Largo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
